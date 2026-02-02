"Black and Jewish America:" understanding a complex alliance
"Defined by solidarity and strained by division." That's how a new PBS series describes the relationship between Black and Jewish Americans.
"Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History" explores both the collaborative and challenged relationship between two groups that forged civic and cultural bonds as they fought against racism and antisemitism.
We preview the series with a discussion about the history of that alliance and what it looks like on the local level.
This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month.
Our guests:
- The Rev. Dr. Rickey B. Harvey Sr., senior pastor at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
- Rabbi Peter Stein, senior rabbi at Temple B'rith Kodesh
- Gaynelle Wethers, director of education at Baden Street Settlement
- Colonel Andrae Evans, former town supervisor
The Black and Jewish American cultural alliance is also the subject of "Ain't No Back to a Merry-Go-Round," a documentary playing at The Little Theatre on Wednesday, February 11 as part of the Black Cinema series. To learn more, click here.