"Black and Jewish America:" understanding a complex alliance

WXXI News

"Defined by solidarity and strained by division." That's how a new PBS series describes the relationship between Black and Jewish Americans.

"Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History" explores both the collaborative and challenged relationship between two groups that forged civic and cultural bonds as they fought against racism and antisemitism.

We preview the series with a discussion about the history of that alliance and what it looks like on the local level.

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month.

Our guests:



The Black and Jewish American cultural alliance is also the subject of "Ain't No Back to a Merry-Go-Round," a documentary playing at The Little Theatre on Wednesday, February 11 as part of the Black Cinema series. To learn more, click here.