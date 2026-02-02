© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

"Black and Jewish America:" understanding a complex alliance

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:32 PM EST
Five people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long grey hair and is wearing glasses and a grey fleece pullover; a bald man front right has a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a purple sweater and grey pants; a man back left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a dark green sweater; a man back right has short dark hair and is wearing a black fleece pullover; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a grey plaid blazer over a blue button-down shirt, blue pants and brown shoes.
Mari Tuschiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Gaynelle Wethers and Andrae Evans, (background) Peter Stein and Rickey Harvey Sr. with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 2, 2026
WXXI News

"Defined by solidarity and strained by division." That's how a new PBS series describes the relationship between Black and Jewish Americans.

"Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History" explores both the collaborative and challenged relationship between two groups that forged civic and cultural bonds as they fought against racism and antisemitism.

We preview the series with a discussion about the history of that alliance and what it looks like on the local level.

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month.

Our guests:

The Black and Jewish American cultural alliance is also the subject of "Ain't No Back to a Merry-Go-Round," a documentary playing at The Little Theatre on Wednesday, February 11 as part of the Black Cinema series. To learn more, click here.

