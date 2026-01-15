Lessons from the Epstein scandal

WXXI News

Child abuse prevention experts say there's a lot to learn from the Epstein scandal.

We sit down with Mary Whittier of The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester (formerly Bivona Child Advocacy Center) for the hour.

Whittier has spent more than three decades working to prevent child abuse and helping children heal from trauma. She helps us understand lessons from the Epstein case, how to hold people in power accountable when children are abused, and what support for survivors looks like.

Our guest:

