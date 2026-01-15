© 2026 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses.
Lessons from the Epstein scandal

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 15, 2026 at 3:46 PM EST
Mary Whittier with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, January 15, 2026
WXXI News

Child abuse prevention experts say there's a lot to learn from the Epstein scandal.

We sit down with Mary Whittier of The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester (formerly Bivona Child Advocacy Center) for the hour.

Whittier has spent more than three decades working to prevent child abuse and helping children heal from trauma. She helps us understand lessons from the Epstein case, how to hold people in power accountable when children are abused, and what support for survivors looks like.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
