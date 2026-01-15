Dialogue on Disability -- After a challenging year for nonprofits, a focus on caregivers
Laura Arrington with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Laura Arrington with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, January 15, 2026
Kara Georgi
Kara Georgi
2025 was a hard year for American nonprofits: roughly one in three lost some form of funding, and charitable giving wavered, given the uncertain economy.
That has created a challenging environment for families of children with disabilities in the Greater Rochester region.
In this Dialogue on Disability discussion, we explore what a local nonprofit is doing to sustain and grow — as demand grows for services. We also talk to parents who share personal stories.
Our guests:
- Laura Arrington, director of training and workforce development at Starbridge, and parent of a child with a disability
- Kara Georgi, family education specialist at Starbridge
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk and is part of Dialogue on Disability Week — a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies — in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.