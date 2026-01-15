© 2026 WXXI News
Dialogue on Disability -- After a challenging year for nonprofits, a focus on caregivers

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 15, 2026 at 3:54 PM EST
WXXI News

2025 was a hard year for American nonprofits: roughly one in three lost some form of funding, and charitable giving wavered, given the uncertain economy.

That has created a challenging environment for families of children with disabilities in the Greater Rochester region.

In this Dialogue on Disability discussion, we explore what a local nonprofit is doing to sustain and grow — as demand grows for services. We also talk to parents who share personal stories.

Our guests:

  • Laura Arrington, director of training and workforce development at Starbridge, and parent of a child with a disability
  • Kara Georgi, family education specialist at Starbridge

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk and is part of Dialogue on Disability Week — a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies — in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

