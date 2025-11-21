© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

"Nuremberg:" film vs. history

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 21, 2025 at 3:55 PM EST
A smiling woman with curly brown hair, wearing a green blouse and a silver necklace
1 of 2  — KKM.jpg
Kristan McMahon
Provided
A smiling man with short white hair, wearing a red plaid button-down shirt, brown pants, and brown shoes. He's sitting in a home office with a desk and a computer.
2 of 2  — Image.jpeg
Rolland Kidder
Provided
WXXI News

"Nuremberg" hit the big screen earlier this month. The film follows a U.S. Army psychologist and his showdown with an accused Nazi war criminal as the Nuremberg trials are about to begin.

Friday marks 80 years since Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson gave his opening statement at the trials. Experts say that statement still informs how we talk about justice.

This hour, we're joined by experts from the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown to discuss the enduring influence of Jackson's statement and if the film is true to history.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams