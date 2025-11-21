"Nuremberg:" film vs. history

WXXI News

"Nuremberg" hit the big screen earlier this month. The film follows a U.S. Army psychologist and his showdown with an accused Nazi war criminal as the Nuremberg trials are about to begin.

Friday marks 80 years since Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson gave his opening statement at the trials. Experts say that statement still informs how we talk about justice.

This hour, we're joined by experts from the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown to discuss the enduring influence of Jackson's statement and if the film is true to history.

Our guests:

