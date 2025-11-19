Gov. Hochul frustrates clean energy advocates
Clean energy policy advocates are frustrated with Governor Kathy Hochul, who recently indicated that she’ll scale back clean energy initiatives.
Hochul, who faces re-election next year, says that holding costs down is the primary goal.
The implication is that clean energy is more expensive. Our guests make the case that the governor is wrong.
Our guests:
- Suzanne Hunt, vice president of policy for Generate Upcycle
- Marguerite Wells, executive director of ACE NY