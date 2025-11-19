© 2025 WXXI News
Gov. Hochul frustrates clean energy advocates

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 19, 2025 at 4:21 PM EST
Clean energy policy advocates are frustrated with Governor Kathy Hochul, who recently indicated that she’ll scale back clean energy initiatives.

Hochul, who faces re-election next year, says that holding costs down is the primary goal.

The implication is that clean energy is more expensive. Our guests make the case that the governor is wrong.

Our guests:

Connections
