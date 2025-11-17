Americans are losing their faith

WXXI News

Faith levels in the U.S. are the lowest on record.

That's according to a new Gallup poll. The data, as reported by Axios, shows fewer than half of Americans say religion is an important part of their day.

The U.S. once ranked highly among wealthy nations for its religiosity. Now, Americans are tied to one of the largest declines in faith levels in the world.

What has contributed to the change? And how do local faith leaders view it? We discuss those questions with our guests:

