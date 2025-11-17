Americans are losing their faith
1 of 2 — Colin Pritchard and Abu Saeed Islam with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Colin Pritchard and Abu Saeed Islam with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 17, 2025
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Rabbi Peter Stein
Peter Stein
Provided
Faith levels in the U.S. are the lowest on record.
That's according to a new Gallup poll. The data, as reported by Axios, shows fewer than half of Americans say religion is an important part of their day.
The U.S. once ranked highly among wealthy nations for its religiosity. Now, Americans are tied to one of the largest declines in faith levels in the world.
What has contributed to the change? And how do local faith leaders view it? We discuss those questions with our guests:
- Reverend Colin Pritchard, pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Geneva
- Abu Saeed Islam, Ph.D., former president of the Islamic Center of Rochester
- Rabbi Peter Stein, senior rabbi at Temple B'rith Kodesh