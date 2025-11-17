© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Americans are losing their faith

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 17, 2025 at 3:07 PM EST
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair, a grey beard and is wearing a blue button-down shirt; a bald man at center has a grey goatee and is wearing glasses, a black shirt and black blazer; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a puffy navy vest over a white button-down shirt.
1 of 2  — Colin Pritchard and Abu Saeed Islam with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Colin Pritchard and Abu Saeed Islam with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 17, 2025
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
A smiling man with short brown hair sits outside in front of purple flowers wearing glasses, a light blue button-down shirt, blue blazer and red tie.
2 of 2  — Rabbi Peter Stein
Peter Stein
Provided
WXXI News

Faith levels in the U.S. are the lowest on record.

That's according to a new Gallup poll. The data, as reported by Axios, shows fewer than half of Americans say religion is an important part of their day.

The U.S. once ranked highly among wealthy nations for its religiosity. Now, Americans are tied to one of the largest declines in faith levels in the world.

What has contributed to the change? And how do local faith leaders view it? We discuss those questions with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams