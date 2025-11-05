Election results: a big night for Democrats
Running a slate of moderate candidates in the Monroe County suburbs and rural areas, Democrats won in places where they previously hadn’t won in decades or even longer. It reflects a big night for the party in other states as well.
Our WXXI News team breaks down the results and discusses what they mean.
Our guests:
- Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
- Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News
- Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
- Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee