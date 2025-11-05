Election results: a big night for Democrats

© 2025 WXXI News
By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 5, 2025 at 2:52 PM EST
Running a slate of moderate candidates in the Monroe County suburbs and rural areas, Democrats won in places where they previously hadn’t won in decades or even longer. It reflects a big night for the party in other states as well.

Our WXXI News team breaks down the results and discusses what they mean.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
