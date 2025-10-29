New York State sued for E.I. failures
1 of 2 — Brigit Hurley and Rachel Bonsignore with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Brigit Hurley and Rachel Bonsignore with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 29, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Zareen Kamal
Zareen Kamal
Provided
New York State is being sued for failing to fully support early intervention services for children. The lawsuit is new, but the issue is not.
A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers has been saying for years that the state is falling short in this area. We talk about what the lawsuit might accomplish, and how many kids are being affected.
Our guests:
- Brigit Hurley, chief program officer at The Children's Agenda
- Rachel Bonsignore, director of Liftoff WNY
- Zareen Kamal, policy specialist at Start Early Illinois