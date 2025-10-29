© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

New York State sued for E.I. failures

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:09 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short grey hair and is wearing a grey shirt; a woman at center has long brown hair and is wearing glasses and a black button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a plaid button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — Brigit Hurley and Rachel Bonsignore with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Brigit Hurley and Rachel Bonsignore with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 29, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling woman with dark hair wears a purple shirt and a black headscarf.
2 of 2  — Zareen Kamal
Zareen Kamal
Provided
WXXI News

New York State is being sued for failing to fully support early intervention services for children. The lawsuit is new, but the issue is not.

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers has been saying for years that the state is falling short in this area. We talk about what the lawsuit might accomplish, and how many kids are being affected.

Our guests:

