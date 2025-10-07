© 2025 WXXI News
New AI literacy course aims to prepare high school students for a very different future

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT
(foreground)George Goga, (background)Vivian Hoang and Payce Chu-Lustig with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Geneva High School is offering what its teachers think is the first AI literacy course in New York State. The goal is to help students become literate in the many forms of artificial intelligence already available.

We meet the teacher, who thinks that while students can't be allowed to simply cheat using AI, they also shouldn't be asked to become luddites. So, what is the right balance?

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
