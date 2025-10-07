New AI literacy course aims to prepare high school students for a very different future
Geneva High School is offering what its teachers think is the first AI literacy course in New York State. The goal is to help students become literate in the many forms of artificial intelligence already available.
We meet the teacher, who thinks that while students can't be allowed to simply cheat using AI, they also shouldn't be asked to become luddites. So, what is the right balance?
In studio:
- George Goga, adjunct professor of English and education at SUNY Geneseo and teacher at Geneva High School
- Payce Chu-Lustig, teaching assistant at Geneva High School
- Vivian Hoang, teaching assistant at Geneva High School