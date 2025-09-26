Addressing severe maternal morbidity

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Maternal morbidity refers to any complications or health problems that occur during pregnancy or childbirth. And despite incredible advancements in health sciences, severe maternal morbidity is on the rise locally, especially among Black women.

According to Common Ground Health, the rate of severe maternal morbidity for mothers who are Black, non-Latina in Monroe County increased over 50 percent in the last decade. Out of 10,000 deliveries, 151 mothers experienced life-threatening complications.

A group of local leaders has been meeting regularly to try and address the issue of maternal morbidity.

WXXI's health, equity, and community reporter, Racquel Stephen, sat down with two of those leaders to discuss what's causing this issue, and what they are doing to improve outcomes for moms.

