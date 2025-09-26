© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Addressing severe maternal morbidity

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:22 PM EDT
(Left) Tracy Webber, director of the Midwifery Division at University of Rochester Medical Center, joins WXXI's Racquel Stephen (right) for a conversation on Connections.
(Left) Tracy Webber, director of the Midwifery Division at University of Rochester Medical Center, joins WXXI's Racquel Stephen (right) for a conversation on Connections.
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI
Eva Pressman, Henry A. Thiede Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at University of Rochester Medical Center.
Eva Pressman, Henry A. Thiede Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at University of Rochester Medical Center.
Mattwittmeyer.com / Provided
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Maternal morbidity refers to any complications or health problems that occur during pregnancy or childbirth. And despite incredible advancements in health sciences, severe maternal morbidity is on the rise locally, especially among Black women.

According to Common Ground Health, the rate of severe maternal morbidity for mothers who are Black, non-Latina in Monroe County increased over 50 percent in the last decade. Out of 10,000 deliveries, 151 mothers experienced life-threatening complications.

A group of local leaders has been meeting regularly to try and address the issue of maternal morbidity.

WXXI's health, equity, and community reporter, Racquel Stephen, sat down with two of those leaders to discuss what's causing this issue, and what they are doing to improve outcomes for moms.

Our guests for the hour:

Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
