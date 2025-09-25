EV credits on the way out; what’s next for car buyers?
Republicans and Congress are ending the federal credit for electric vehicle purchases.
It will be gone in just days.
Meanwhile, some auto dealers had predicted rising prices based on tariffs.
So what is the state of the car buying market? How do prices look now, and what can we expect over the next year?
Our guests answer those questions and more:
- Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association
- John Love, president and owner of the Bob Johnson Auto Group