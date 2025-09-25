© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

EV credits on the way out; what’s next for car buyers?

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 25, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association, and John Love, president and owner of the Bob Johnson Auto Group, join Connections with Evan Dawson.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI
Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association, and John Love, president and owner of the Bob Johnson Auto Group, join Connections with Evan Dawson.

Republicans and Congress are ending the federal credit for electric vehicle purchases.

It will be gone in just days.

Meanwhile, some auto dealers had predicted rising prices based on tariffs.

So what is the state of the car buying market? How do prices look now, and what can we expect over the next year?

Our guests answer those questions and more:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams