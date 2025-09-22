© 2025 WXXI News
Making doulas available to more mothers

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT
(foreground) Jacqui Lindsay, (background) Twylla Dillion and Phyllis Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Jacqui Lindsay, (background) Twylla Dillion and Phyllis Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 22, 2025
Samra Brouk
WXXI News

A growing number of American births involve doulas in the delivery room. And yet for some, the notion of a doula is expensive, maybe unaffordable -- the kind of thing that wealthier moms have.

A coalition is trying to change that, and they have the support of State Senator Samra Brouk. We'll discuss the movement to make doula care more sustainable and available.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
