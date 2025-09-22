Making doulas available to more mothers
1 of 2 — (foreground) Jacqui Lindsay, (background) Twylla Dillion and Phyllis Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Jacqui Lindsay, (background) Twylla Dillion and Phyllis Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 22, 2025
Samra Brouk
A growing number of American births involve doulas in the delivery room. And yet for some, the notion of a doula is expensive, maybe unaffordable -- the kind of thing that wealthier moms have.
A coalition is trying to change that, and they have the support of State Senator Samra Brouk. We'll discuss the movement to make doula care more sustainable and available.
Our guests:
- Samra Brouk, state senator
- Dr. Twylla Dillion, president and CEO of Health Connect One
- Jacqui Lindsay, Healthy Baby Network
- Phyllis Sharp, doula with Royalty Birth Services