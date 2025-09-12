Examining Mamdani’s proposal for free public transit - in NYC and beyond

WXXI News

What would happen if cities offered free public transit for anyone who wants to use it? New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to do just that.

Economist Amit Batabyal recently examined some data to see what the impact would be - and the answers were not what many of his readers in the Rochester Beacon expected.

We’ll discuss what could happen if transit were free and widely accessible.

In studio:

