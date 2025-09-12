© 2025 WXXI News
Examining Mamdani’s proposal for free public transit - in NYC and beyond

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT
What would happen if cities offered free public transit for anyone who wants to use it? New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to do just that.

Economist Amit Batabyal recently examined some data to see what the impact would be - and the answers were not what many of his readers in the Rochester Beacon expected.

We’ll discuss what could happen if transit were free and widely accessible.

In studio:

