Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Rochester City Council candidates in the Democratic primary, part 2

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 27, 2025 at 2:33 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short black hair, a black mustache and beard, and is wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers; a woman back left has curly red hair and is wearing glasses and a green patterned top; a woman back left has long black hair and is wearing a multi-colored top under a bright blue jacket; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple and white checked shirt, jeans, and sneakers
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Clifford Florence Jr., (background) LaShunda Leslie-Smith, and Josie McClary with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 27, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running in the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council.

We've invited all of the candidates in that race to join us on the talk show to discuss their platforms and priorities and to answer questions from community members. This is part two in our series.

In studio:

*Notes:

  • To listen to part one of the series, click here.
  • To listen to part three of the series, click here.
  • To listen to part four of the series, click here.
  • To listen to part five of the series, click here.
  • To listen to our conversation with the Conservative and Green Party candidates for Rochester City Council in the general election, click here.

Monroe County elections 2025
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
