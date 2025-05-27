Rochester City Council candidates in the Democratic primary, part 2
We continue our series of conversations with candidates running in the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council.
We've invited all of the candidates in that race to join us on the talk show to discuss their platforms and priorities and to answer questions from community members. This is part two in our series.
In studio:
- Clifford Florence Jr., candidate for Rochester City Council
- LaShunda Leslie-Smith, D.S.W., candidate for Rochester City Council
- Josie McClary, candidate for Rochester City Council
