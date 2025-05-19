© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Rochester City Council candidates in the Democratic primary, part 1

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 19, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
Four smiling people sitting at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long black hair and is wearing glasses, a grey dress, black shoes, and a yellow button; a man back left has short dark hair and a dark mustache and beard and is wearing a white polo shirt and a green and white button; a man back center is bald and has a short grey mustache and beard and is wearing a light blue collared shirt, a black tie with white polka dots, and a dark blue blazer; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt under a dark blue vest, and jeans.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
From left, Rochester City Council candidates Chiara "Kee Kee" Smith, Kevin Stewart, and Miquel Powell and "Connections" host Evan Dawson on Monday, May 19, 2025.
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Local Democrats will see a number of candidates for Rochester City Council on their primary ballot next month.

We've invited all of the candidates in that race to join us on the talk show to discuss their platforms and priorities and to answer questions from community members. This is part one in our series.

In studio:

*Notes:

  • To listen to part two of the series, click here.
  • To listen to part three of the series, click here.
  • To listen to part four of the series, click here.
  • To listen to part five of the series, click here.
  • To listen to our conversation with the Conservative and Green Party candidates for Rochester City Council in the general election, click here.

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2025
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack