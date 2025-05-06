The Police Accountability Board's uncertain future

WXXI News

A recent state Supreme Court ruling stripped the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) of its investigatory power. The decision was made following a complaint by the Rochester Police Locust Club.

The PAB was already lacking disciplinary power. As reported by WXXI's Gino Fanelli, "The ruling allows for the PAB to do two things: it can exist, and it can review and recommend changes to department policy."

The board can appeal, but there are still questions about what it will be able to accomplish in the future. We discuss that future with PAB Executive Director Lesli Myers-Small and Gino Fanelli.

