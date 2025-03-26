Reassessing assessments: the state of the local home assessment process

WXXI News

Late last week — after much public outcry — Brighton cancelled its town-wide property reassessment for 2025. As reported by WXXI News, the town could not accommodate hundreds of challenges raised by homeowners, with some residents seeing their home values double.

Over in Gates this week, town leaders are holding two public information sessions about its reassessment process.

In Henrietta, Town Supervisor Stephen Schultz has been answering homeowners' questions about assessments, the rise in home prices, and concerns about the shifting tax burden. Schultz says the assessment process as a whole needs to be changed.

What questions or concerns do you have? This hour, we discuss how assessments work, property tax laws, and what homeowners need to know.

Our guests:

