Reassessing assessments: the state of the local home assessment process

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
Late last week — after much public outcry — Brighton cancelled its town-wide property reassessment for 2025. As reported by WXXI News, the town could not accommodate hundreds of challenges raised by homeowners, with some residents seeing their home values double.

Over in Gates this week, town leaders are holding two public information sessions about its reassessment process.

In Henrietta, Town Supervisor Stephen Schultz has been answering homeowners' questions about assessments, the rise in home prices, and concerns about the shifting tax burden. Schultz says the assessment process as a whole needs to be changed.

What questions or concerns do you have? This hour, we discuss how assessments work, property tax laws, and what homeowners need to know.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
