Brighton scraps reassessment after hundreds raise challenges

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:16 PM EDT
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
The town of Brighton has cancelled a reassessment after average home values doubled with initial estimates, resulting in significant projected tax increases for some homeowners.

A town-wide property reassessment in Brighton is cancelled.

Town Supervisor Bill Moehle made the announcement Friday, saying a big reason was because the town could not accommodate the hundreds of challenges raised.

Instead, a tentative assessment role will be issued on May 1. Residents will get notices with largely static valuations, except for those who made significant improvements, and the reassessment will be redone at some point in the future.

"It is cancelled for 2025, yes," Moehle said.

Pat Moughan holds a property assessment letter from the town of Brighton for the family home that nearly tripled in value from when he and his wife purchased the house in 2020.
The reassessment drew widespread pushback as the average house in Brighton doubled in value. With that came projections of dramatic property tax increases for some, decreases for others. The town’s total residential assessed value rose from about $2 billion in 2018, to just more than $4 billion in this year’s preliminary numbers.

"We can't complete the process right now, and be certain that we have given everybody the opportunity to have a fair review of their assessments," Moehle said.

All informal reviews scheduled with property owners that have not yet been held will be cancelled and they will be notified, according to a statement issued by the town.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
