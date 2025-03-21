Brighton scraps reassessment after hundreds raise challenges

A town-wide property reassessment in Brighton is cancelled.

Town Supervisor Bill Moehle made the announcement Friday, saying a big reason was because the town could not accommodate the hundreds of challenges raised.

Instead, a tentative assessment role will be issued on May 1. Residents will get notices with largely static valuations, except for those who made significant improvements, and the reassessment will be redone at some point in the future.

"It is cancelled for 2025, yes," Moehle said.

The reassessment drew widespread pushback as the average house in Brighton doubled in value. With that came projections of dramatic property tax increases for some, decreases for others. The town’s total residential assessed value rose from about $2 billion in 2018, to just more than $4 billion in this year’s preliminary numbers.

"We can't complete the process right now, and be certain that we have given everybody the opportunity to have a fair review of their assessments," Moehle said.

All informal reviews scheduled with property owners that have not yet been held will be cancelled and they will be notified, according to a statement issued by the town.

