© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Travel nurses

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT
Nurse prepares secondary "piggyback" IV medication solution bag for administration with primary IV bag and IV tubing.
Sherry Young
/
stock.adobe.com
Nurse prepares secondary "piggyback" IV medication solution bag for administration with primary IV bag and IV tubing.

12:00 Travel nurses

1:00 The art and craft of Great American Songbook

Host Racquel Stephen examines the trend of using travel nurses to fill gaps in health care systems and talks to travel nurses about their experiences.

In studio:

  • Brandy Brumfeld, RN, BSN, director of nursing for Wesley Gardens
  • Jeri Hayes, travel nurse
  • Shante Hill, RN, BSN, travel nurse
  • Daniel Ireland, executive vice president, chief nursing executive and patient care officer at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. What do “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Jeepers Creepers,” and “I Get a Kick Out of You” have in common? They are all part of the Great American Songbook, a canon of popular American music written in the early 20th century. Former WXXI Classical “Fascinatin’ Rhythm” host Michael Lasser has written a new book on the art and craft of that music with co-author Harmon Greenblatt. This hour, the authors join us to discuss their work, and we hear some of the music with live accompaniment from pianist Alan Jones.

Our guests:

  • Michael Lasser, former host of “Fascinatin’ Rhythm” on WXXI Classical 91.5, and co-author of “Say It with a Beautiful Song: The Art and Craft of the Great American Songbook”
  • Harmon Greenblatt, co-author of “Say It with a Beautiful Song: The Art and Craft of the Great American Songbook”
  • Alan Jones, pianist

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.