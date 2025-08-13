12:00 Travel nurses

1:00 The art and craft of Great American Songbook

Host Racquel Stephen examines the trend of using travel nurses to fill gaps in health care systems and talks to travel nurses about their experiences.

In studio:



Brandy Brumfeld, RN, BSN, director of nursing for Wesley Gardens

Jeri Hayes, travel nurse

Shante Hill, RN, BSN, travel nurse

Daniel Ireland, executive vice president, chief nursing executive and patient care officer at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. What do “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Jeepers Creepers,” and “I Get a Kick Out of You” have in common? They are all part of the Great American Songbook, a canon of popular American music written in the early 20th century. Former WXXI Classical “Fascinatin’ Rhythm” host Michael Lasser has written a new book on the art and craft of that music with co-author Harmon Greenblatt. This hour, the authors join us to discuss their work, and we hear some of the music with live accompaniment from pianist Alan Jones.

Our guests:



Michael Lasser, former host of “Fascinatin’ Rhythm” on WXXI Classical 91.5, and co-author of “Say It with a Beautiful Song: The Art and Craft of the Great American Songbook”

Harmon Greenblatt, co-author of “Say It with a Beautiful Song: The Art and Craft of the Great American Songbook”

Alan Jones, pianist

