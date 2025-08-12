Type 1 diabetes
1 of 3 — (foreground) Sasha Eloi-Evans, (background) Cai Eloi-Evans with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
2 of 3 — Marianna Seefeldt
Marianna Seefeldt
3 of 3 — Dr Vattana MW051821TH_0007.jpg
Karina Vattana
The diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes has a huge impact on families.
We’ll discuss the condition with the family of a 10-year-old who will tell us how they’re managing. We’ll also learn about community resources offering support and advocacy.
Our guests:
- Cai Eloi-Evans, child with Type 1 diabetes
- Sasha Eloi-Evans, Ed.D., parent of child with Type 1 diabetes
- LaShara Evans, parent of child with Type 1 diabetes
- Marianna Seefeldt, community engagement manager with Breakthrough T1D’s Upstate New York Chapter
- Karina Vattana, MD, FAAP, medical director of pediatrics at Trillium Health