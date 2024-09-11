The art and craft of Great American Songbook
1 of 3 — (foreground) Alan Jones, (background) Michael Lasser on "Connections"
(foreground) Alan Jones, (background) Michael Lasser on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 11, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Alan Jones on "Connections"
Alan Jones on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 11, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
3 of 3 — Chief engineer Ben Koffman and pianist Alan Jones on "Connections"
Chief engineer Ben Koffman and pianist Alan Jones on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 11, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
What do “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Jeepers Creepers,” and “I Get a Kick Out of You” have in common? They are all part of the Great American Songbook, a canon of popular American music written in the early 20th century.
Former WXXI Classical “Fascinatin’ Rhythm” host Michael Lasser has written a new book on the art and craft of that music with co-author Harmon Greenblatt.
This hour, the authors join us to discuss their work, and we hear some of the music with live accompaniment from pianist Alan Jones.
Our guests:
- Michael Lasser, former host of “Fascinatin’ Rhythm” on WXXI Classical 91.5, and co-author of “Say It with a Beautiful Song: The Art and Craft of the Great American Songbook”
- Harmon Greenblatt, co-author of “Say It with a Beautiful Song: The Art and Craft of the Great American Songbook”
- Alan Jones, pianist