The art and craft of Great American Songbook

What do “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Jeepers Creepers,” and “I Get a Kick Out of You” have in common? They are all part of the Great American Songbook, a canon of popular American music written in the early 20th century.

Former WXXI Classical “Fascinatin’ Rhythm” host Michael Lasser has written a new book on the art and craft of that music with co-author Harmon Greenblatt.

This hour, the authors join us to discuss their work, and we hear some of the music with live accompaniment from pianist Alan Jones.

Our guests:

