© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The art and craft of Great American Songbook

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:03 PM EDT
Three men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short grey hair and a grey mustache and is wearing a blue short sleeved polo shirt, khaki pants and blue sneakers; the man in the center is bald and has a grey beard. He is wearing glasses, a salmon colored long sleeved sweater and a blue button down shirt and is holding up a black book with white, red and blue lettering on the cover; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing headphones, a white, red and blue plaid long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and sneakers and is holding up a black book with red, white and blue lettering on the cover.
1 of 3  — (foreground) Alan Jones, (background) Michael Lasser on "Connections"
(foreground) Alan Jones, (background) Michael Lasser on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 11, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling man sits in front of a black grand piano in a recording studio: he has grey hair and a grey mustache and is wearing a blue short sleeved polo shirt with khaki pants.
2 of 3  — Alan Jones on "Connections"
Alan Jones on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 11, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A man sits in front of an audio board and computer; he has short red hair and a red beard and is wearing glasses, a maroon short sleeved polo shirt and khaki shorts. He is looking through a glass window to a recording studio. There is a grey haired man wearing a blue short sleeved polo shirt playing a black grand piano in the recording studio.
3 of 3  — Chief engineer Ben Koffman and pianist Alan Jones on "Connections"
Chief engineer Ben Koffman and pianist Alan Jones on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 11, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News

What do “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Jeepers Creepers,” and “I Get a Kick Out of You” have in common? They are all part of the Great American Songbook, a canon of popular American music written in the early 20th century.

Former WXXI Classical “Fascinatin’ Rhythm” host Michael Lasser has written a new book on the art and craft of that music with co-author Harmon Greenblatt.

This hour, the authors join us to discuss their work, and we hear some of the music with live accompaniment from pianist Alan Jones.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams