Rochester's housing supply crisis
A housing shortage has caused major issues for people who want to own a home in the Greater Rochester region. There are many cities facing similar challenges, but not everyone is trying to solve the problem the same way.
Our guests take a look at the latest data and explore ideas for dealing with what they call a crisis.
In studio:
- Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors
- Pat Cusato, managing partner of Underberg & Kessler LLP
- Kim Chizuk, vice president of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
*Note: To read more about ReImagine ROC Housing, click here.