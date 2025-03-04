© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Rochester's housing supply crisis

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:25 PM EST
(foreground) Pat Cusato, Kim Chizuk, and (background) Jim Yockel on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 4, 2025
A housing shortage has caused major issues for people who want to own a home in the Greater Rochester region. There are many cities facing similar challenges, but not everyone is trying to solve the problem the same way.

Our guests take a look at the latest data and explore ideas for dealing with what they call a crisis.

In studio:

*Note: To read more about ReImagine ROC Housing, click here.

