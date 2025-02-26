© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What do we misunderstand about homelessness and how to end it?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 26, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at foreground left has long curly dark hair and is wearing a black fleece zip-up sweatshirt, black and white shirt, black pants and beige shoes; a man at background left has short grey hair, a grey beard and is wearing a brown sweater; a man at background right is bald and is wearing a grey button-down shirt under a grey plaid blazer; a man at foreground right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue quilted vest, blue and white striped button-down shirt, jeans and hiking boots.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Mary Leo, (background) Nick Coulter and Chuck Albanese on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 26, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

A new film follows the story of a woman pushed onto the streets, forcing her to navigate homelessness.

While the film is fictional, it is inspired by true events. The filmmakers want audiences to understand that homelessness can happen to anyone, anywhere.

No Address” will be screened in theaters across the country, including in Rochester. The local non-profits Person-Centered Housing Options and the Housing Council are hosting a sold out event tied to the film.

Representatives from both organizations join us this hour to discuss the state of homelessness in the region, what we misunderstand about how people become unhoused, and how to end the crisis.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams