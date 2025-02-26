What do we misunderstand about homelessness and how to end it?

WXXI News

A new film follows the story of a woman pushed onto the streets, forcing her to navigate homelessness.

While the film is fictional, it is inspired by true events. The filmmakers want audiences to understand that homelessness can happen to anyone, anywhere.

“No Address” will be screened in theaters across the country, including in Rochester. The local non-profits Person-Centered Housing Options and the Housing Council are hosting a sold out event tied to the film.

Representatives from both organizations join us this hour to discuss the state of homelessness in the region, what we misunderstand about how people become unhoused, and how to end the crisis.

Our guests:

