Legislators Rachel Barnhart and Susan Hughes-Smith on the Monroe County budget
The Monroe County budget passed 29-0 earlier this month, but not all lawmakers thought the process was a healthy one.
Two Democrats proposed amendments, but those ideas were rejected. Now they're wondering if anyone is permitted to challenge the county executive's budget. But then again — they voted for it!
They explain how they believe the public could have been better served.
In studio:
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator, District 17
- Susan Hughes-Smith, Monroe County legislator, District 14