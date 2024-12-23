© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Legislators Rachel Barnhart and Susan Hughes-Smith on the Monroe County budget

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 23, 2024 at 4:59 PM EST
The Monroe County budget passed 29-0 earlier this month, but not all lawmakers thought the process was a healthy one.

Two Democrats proposed amendments, but those ideas were rejected. Now they're wondering if anyone is permitted to challenge the county executive's budget. But then again — they voted for it!

They explain how they believe the public could have been better served.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations.
