How local pet rescue groups are handling the shelter crisis
Local animal shelters are over capacity. Meanwhile, for the first time in years, the rate of American pet ownership has declined.
Why are fewer households owning cats and dogs? What are pet rescue groups doing about the crisis? What happens next?
We discuss it with our guests:
- Michael Avery, volunteer and relationship coordinator for Greece Residents Assisting Stray Pets
- Brianne Kuhn, president of Operation Freedom Ride
- Kari LaBounty, operations manager for Pet Pride of New York, Incorporated, which runs the Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center