Connections

How local pet rescue groups are handling the shelter crisis

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 30, 2024 at 2:31 PM EDT
Local animal shelters are over capacity. Meanwhile, for the first time in years, the rate of American pet ownership has declined.

Why are fewer households owning cats and dogs? What are pet rescue groups doing about the crisis? What happens next?

We discuss it with our guests:

