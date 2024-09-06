© 2024 WXXI News
What was “Brat Summer,” anyway?

By Patrick Hosken,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 6, 2024 at 2:54 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short dark hair and a beard and is wearing glasses and a blue long sleeved button down shirt; the man in the center has long brown hair and is wearing a pink long sleeved button down shirt; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue and pink long sleeved button down shirt, grey pants and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Andrew Nittoli and Riley Fressie with guest host Patrick Hosken on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 6, 2024
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio: he has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue long sleeved button down with a red pattern and a red t-shirt with white writing.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024

On July 21, after President Biden announced he would withdraw from the 2024 presidential election, pop star Charli XCX tweeted “kamala IS brat.”

Her words have had an outsized political, cultural and social impact in 2024 — but they arrived midway through what many had already labeled “Brat Summer,” in honor of Charli’s club-pop album “Brat,” released in early June. F

our days after her tweet, Brat Summer was declared dead by music website Pitchfork. But why? Just what was Brat Summer, anyway? And why did the Harris/Walz campaign eventually lean into it for their own branding purposes?

Ahead of upcoming “Brat”-themed nights at local venues, guest host Patrick Hosken unpacks all of this with bookers Andrew Nittoli and Riley Fressie, plus writer Arielle Gordon, who covered “Brat Summer.”

Our guests:

Connections
Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
