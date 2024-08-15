© 2024 WXXI News
What's next for Rochester's animal shelter?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 15, 2024 at 2:20 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left has long blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer and a light blue button down shirt; the man in the center has short dark hair and is wearing a blue and white plaid long sleeved button down shirt; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue and white plaid long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
1 of 2  — Jennifer Brown and Brian Sharp on "Connections"
Jennifer Brown and Brian Sharp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A smiling woman with short grey hair wearing glasses, hoop earrings, a gold necklace, a white top, and a red jacket
2 of 2  — Shirley_Green_1_March 02, 2022-L.jpg
Shirley Green, Ed.D.
City of Rochester

Rochester’s animal shelter is at a pivotal moment as homeless pets face new challenges.

WXXI's Jasmin Singer, Beth Adams, and Brian Sharp have spent the last couple months investigating the situation. We discuss their reporting, the state of the shelter, and what's next.

In studio:

