What's next for Rochester's animal shelter?
1 of 2 — Jennifer Brown and Brian Sharp on "Connections"
Jennifer Brown and Brian Sharp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Shirley_Green_1_March 02, 2022-L.jpg
Shirley Green, Ed.D.
City of Rochester
Rochester’s animal shelter is at a pivotal moment as homeless pets face new challenges.
WXXI's Jasmin Singer, Beth Adams, and Brian Sharp have spent the last couple months investigating the situation. We discuss their reporting, the state of the shelter, and what's next.
In studio:
- Jennifer Brown, founder and vice chairperson of the board of directors for Verona Street Animal Society
- Shirley Green, Ed.D., commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services at the City of Rochester
- Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News