Connections
Connections

The city of Rochester's first nature center

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 24, 2024 at 2:24 PM EDT
From left, in foreground, are Sara Scott and Amanda Little; in background, Bill Collins and Kyra Stephenson; and Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
From left, in foreground, are Sara Scott and Amanda Little; in background, Bill Collins and Kyra Stephenson; and Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The city of Rochester has big plans for a new Maplewood Nature Center.

Maplewood Park was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. But for now, the city does not have a nature center within its city limits.

The new plan would convert a building used for training and housing police motorcycles into a nature center, designed to bring more activity to the Rochester riverfront. We'll explore the timeline, the plans, and the intended users.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
