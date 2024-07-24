The city of Rochester's first nature center
The city of Rochester has big plans for a new Maplewood Nature Center.
Maplewood Park was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. But for now, the city does not have a nature center within its city limits.
The new plan would convert a building used for training and housing police motorcycles into a nature center, designed to bring more activity to the Rochester riverfront. We'll explore the timeline, the plans, and the intended users.
Our guests:
- Amanda Little, environmental education specialist for the City of Rochester
- Kyra Stephenson, nature-based learning coach for the Rochester City School District
- Sara Scott, director of programs and park stewardship in the department of recreation and human services for the City of Rochester
- Bill Collins, president of the Maplewood Neighborhood Association