What are emotional emancipation circles?

Megan Mack / WXXI News Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Guest host Eric Logan leads this hour's discussion.

July is Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Many consider a significant starting point to slavery in America to be 1619, when the privateer, the White Lion, brought 20 enslaved Africans ashore in the British colony of Jamestown, Virginia. Over the next few years, more than 10 million enslaved Africans disembarked on America’s shores.

Slavery in the U.S. lasted over 244 years, with another 100 years of systematic and personal oppression, with the undercurrent of the fallacy of white superiority extending even until today.

What has been the impact on Black mental and emotional health in our culture? What tools are available to achieve emotional emancipation?

This hour, we explore this question and hear about grassroot efforts to heal from—and end—the trauma caused by the lie of Black inferiority.

Our guests:

