Previewing Indigenous celebrations of the eclipse
1 of 2 — Jim Rock.png
Jim Rock
Provided
2 of 2 — Joel Helfrich on "Connections"
Joel Helfrich on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 5, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
How are Indigenous people marking Monday’s total solar eclipse?
Indigenous scientists, educators, and artists are gathering at the University of Rochester on Sunday and Monday for lectures, storytelling, and cultural demonstrations.
We preview the programs and discuss the significance of the eclipse for Indigenous people with our guests:
- Jim Rock (Dakota), science educator and director of Indigenous programming for the Planetarium and Physics and Astronomy Department of Swenson College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota-Duluth
- Joel Helfrich, director of the Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo