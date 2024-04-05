© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing Indigenous celebrations of the eclipse

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EDT
How are Indigenous people marking Monday’s total solar eclipse?

Indigenous scientists, educators, and artists are gathering at the University of Rochester on Sunday and Monday for lectures, storytelling, and cultural demonstrations.

We preview the programs and discuss the significance of the eclipse for Indigenous people with our guests:

  • Jim Rock (Dakota), science educator and director of Indigenous programming for the Planetarium and Physics and Astronomy Department of Swenson College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota-Duluth
  • Joel Helfrich, director of the Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
