CITY Magazine's March 2024 issue

It’s our monthly discussion with the team from CITY Magazine. This hour, we talk all things eclipse!
The March issue of the magazine details a variety of arts and cultural opportunities celebrating the event. We explore community gatherings, music, yoga, and more with our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief for CITY Magazine
- Joe Morrell, intern for CITY Magazine and student at St. John Fisher University
- Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News and contributing writer to CITY Magazine
- Lane Brown, writer for New York Magazine
- Brett Richardson, yoga instructor
- Thomas Warfield, director and choreographer of AstroDance II, and director of dance at RIT