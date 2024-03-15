© 2024 WXXI News
CITY Magazine's March 2024 issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 15, 2024 at 7:04 PM EDT
It’s our monthly discussion with the team from CITY Magazine. This hour, we talk all things eclipse!

The March issue of the magazine details a variety of arts and cultural opportunities celebrating the event. We explore community gatherings, music, yoga, and more with our guests:

