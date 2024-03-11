© 2024 WXXI News
How are Democrats feeling about President Biden's campaign?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:43 PM EDT
(foreground) Elaine Spaull, (background) Avi Presberg, and Rose Bonnick on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 11, 2024
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
After weeks of hearing critics in his own party say that he’s not up for another campaign, President Biden attempted to silence those critics with both his State of the Union address and a new ad campaign. The ads playfully acknowledge Biden’s age while focusing on his experience and accomplishments.

Is it enough? Are nervous Democrats feeling better? We discuss it with local Democrats.

Our guests:

  • Rose Bonnick, Monroe County Legislator for District 27
  • Avi Presberg, president of the Monroe County Young Democrats, who works at the Monroe County Board of Elections and has previously worked at the Monroe County Democratic Committee
  • Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
