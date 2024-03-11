How are Democrats feeling about President Biden's campaign?
After weeks of hearing critics in his own party say that he’s not up for another campaign, President Biden attempted to silence those critics with both his State of the Union address and a new ad campaign. The ads playfully acknowledge Biden’s age while focusing on his experience and accomplishments.
Is it enough? Are nervous Democrats feeling better? We discuss it with local Democrats.
Our guests:
- Rose Bonnick, Monroe County Legislator for District 27
- Avi Presberg, president of the Monroe County Young Democrats, who works at the Monroe County Board of Elections and has previously worked at the Monroe County Democratic Committee
- Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth