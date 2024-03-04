© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What does it mean to become accustomed to weather extremes?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 4, 2024 at 2:47 PM EST
Three men wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Rob Levine and Brady Fergusson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 4, 2024

What does it mean to become accustomed to weather extremes?

We just finished the warmest meteorological winter on record in Rochester. Snow totals were minuscule. Record high temperatures were common. It could spark an early start to the growing season, which comes with its own risks. But for many people, the warmer winter is more pleasant.

We discuss what that means going forward with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack