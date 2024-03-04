What does it mean to become accustomed to weather extremes?
We just finished the warmest meteorological winter on record in Rochester. Snow totals were minuscule. Record high temperatures were common. It could spark an early start to the growing season, which comes with its own risks. But for many people, the warmer winter is more pleasant.
We discuss what that means going forward with our guests:
- Brady Fergusson, director of public engagement for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
- Rob Levine, climate activist
- Eric Snitil, chief meteorologist for News 8
- Kristen Van Hooreweghe, senior director of programs for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region