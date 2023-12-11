Researcher Valery Perry on why democracy promotes security
Could the United States pull out of NATO? As world leaders and policy makers explore possible peace agreements in Ukraine and Russia and also in Gaza, what can they learn from the past?
Valery Perry is a researcher and consultant based in Sarajevo. The Buffalo native joins us to discuss democracy as a tool for security and what we can learn from recent international elections.
Our guest:
- Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council