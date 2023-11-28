© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
What can communities and schools do to help improve literacy rates among kids?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 28, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST
(foreground) Ashara Baker, (background) Jessica Millan and Camille Simmons on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 28, 2023
American children are struggling to read in troubling numbers.

A recent documentary brought out a packed auditorium at East High School. Among them was Rochester City School District Commissioner Camille Simmons, who has been thinking about her own possible contributions to reading rates in Rochester.

We talk about why popular approaches have not worked and what communities and schools can do next.

Our guests:

