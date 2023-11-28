What can communities and schools do to help improve literacy rates among kids?
American children are struggling to read in troubling numbers.
A recent documentary brought out a packed auditorium at East High School. Among them was Rochester City School District Commissioner Camille Simmons, who has been thinking about her own possible contributions to reading rates in Rochester.
We talk about why popular approaches have not worked and what communities and schools can do next.
Our guests:
- Camille Simmons, commissioner for the Rochester City School District
- Jessica Millan, parent and literacy champion
- Ashara Baker, parent and New York State director at the National Parents Union