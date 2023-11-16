© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Assessing the stalemate in Ukraine

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST
Randy Stone and Hein Goemans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 16, 2023

A top Ukrainian general recently said that the war with Russia has reached a stalemate, with neither side able to move the territorial lines very much. Russian leaders have vowed to destroy all of Ukraine, while Ukrainian leaders have promised to continue their fight until all territory is regained. But a recent NBC News report indicates that Western officials have broached the idea of negotiations.

Our guests discuss whether the current stalemate makes it possible to pull both sides to the table. In studio:

  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
  • Hein Goemans, Ph.D., author of “War and Punishment,” and professor of political science at the University of Rochester
