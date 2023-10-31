A behind-the-scenes look at the WXXI newsroom
We bring you a behind-the-scenes look at the WXXI newsroom.
In this previously-recorded special broadcast of Connections, Evan sits down with WXXI and CITY colleagues in front of a live audience to discuss their path to careers in journalism and how they do their work. They also address questions from audience members.
Our guests:
- Noelle Evans, education reporter
- Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter
- Rebecca Rafferty, arts writer
- Racquel Stephen, health reporter