Connections
A behind-the-scenes look at the WXXI newsroom

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 31, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
The WXXI building and a sign with the tagline, "Go Public."
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
WXXI Public Broadcasting building on State Street in Rochester.

We bring you a behind-the-scenes look at the WXXI newsroom.

In this previously-recorded special broadcast of Connections, Evan sits down with WXXI and CITY colleagues in front of a live audience to discuss their path to careers in journalism and how they do their work. They also address questions from audience members.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
