Connections

What did we learn from the candidates for Monroe County Executive during the Voice of the Voter debate?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello (D, WF) and Republican challenge Mark Assini (R, C), debate Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at WXXI in a Voice of the Voter debate.
WXXI/Voice of the Voter
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello (D, WF) and Republican challenge Mark Assini (R, C), debate Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at WXXI in a Voice of the Voter debate.

The candidates for Monroe County Executive discussed a range of issues in Thursday night’s Voice of the Voter debate on WXXI-TV.

This hour, we're joined by Voice of the Voter panelist and WXXI News deputy editor Jeremy Moule to recap what we heard from the candidates, including their perspectives about taxes, policing, migrants, and more. Our guest:

  • Jeremy Moule, deputy editor at WXXI News, who was a panelist at the Voice of the Voter debate
