© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How to increase access to programs for local people who are unhoused

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
(foreground) Stephanie Forrester, (background) Jeanell Coleman-Grimes, and Nick Coulter on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Stephanie Forrester, (background) Jeanell Coleman-Grimes, and Nick Coulter on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 2, 2023

What will it take to better connect local housing providers so more people who are unhoused can access programs?

It’s a question that will be explored at the “We Want Access” conference, hosted by Person Centered Housing Options. Conference organizers say the issue is of primary importance as we gear up for the winter months.

This hour, we discuss housing options in the region and how to break down silos and coordinate services.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack