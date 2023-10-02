How to increase access to programs for local people who are unhoused
What will it take to better connect local housing providers so more people who are unhoused can access programs?
It’s a question that will be explored at the “We Want Access” conference, hosted by Person Centered Housing Options. Conference organizers say the issue is of primary importance as we gear up for the winter months.
This hour, we discuss housing options in the region and how to break down silos and coordinate services.
Our guests:
- Nick Coulter, executive vice president and chief of development and community engagement for Person Centered Housing Options
- Jeanell Coleman-Grimes, chief program officer for Person Centered Housing Options
- Stephanie Forrester, peer advocate for Person Centered Housing Options