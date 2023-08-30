How philanthropy can support underserved communities in rural areas

How are childcare shortages affecting rural areas? Save Children Action Network surveyed more than 1,000 people living in rural areas or small towns. In that survey, 75 percent of parents said they are facing some type of childcare challenge. The issue is affecting families in rural areas in the Finger Lakes region, as is access to food, educational opportunities, and more.

The Rochester Area Community Foundation says rural areas are often overlooked by funders, which is why it launched an initiative to help bridge those gaps. This hour, our guests discuss how a philanthropic focus on rural areas can help uplift underserved communities. Our guests:



*Sara Bukowiec is available via email at sbukowiec@racf.org.