Connections
UFO investigator Mick West

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
There has been an explosion of extraordinary claims about UFOs, alien spacecraft, and even the reverse-engineering of captured alien technology. But one of the world's most prominent skeptics warns us look closer and demand extraordinary evidence to believe these claims. Mick West has spent years investigating claims about alleged UFOs and aliens. He is not persuaded.

We work through the specific recent claims, and we discuss what West thinks this is all about. Our guest:

  • Mick West, author of “Escaping the Rabbit Hole: How to Debunk Conspiracy Theories Using Facts, Logic, and Respect”
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
