© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The Children's Agenda report on the impact of housing instability among Rochester children

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
Tianna Johnson and Pete Nabozny on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Tianna Johnson and Pete Nabozny on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 25, 2023

A new report from the Children’s Agenda shows that over the past two academic years, nearly 40 percent of students in the Rochester City School District experienced some kind of housing or school instability. Research shows that this kind of instability can lead to academic challenges, lower graduation rates, and mental and physical health issues.

This hour, we discuss the report and how to improve outcomes for Rochester students. Our guests:

  • Pete Nabozny, policy director at the Children's Agenda, and lead author of the report
  • Tianna Johnson, parent, whose story is featured in the report
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack