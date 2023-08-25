The Children's Agenda report on the impact of housing instability among Rochester children
A new report from the Children’s Agenda shows that over the past two academic years, nearly 40 percent of students in the Rochester City School District experienced some kind of housing or school instability. Research shows that this kind of instability can lead to academic challenges, lower graduation rates, and mental and physical health issues.
This hour, we discuss the report and how to improve outcomes for Rochester students. Our guests:
- Pete Nabozny, policy director at the Children's Agenda, and lead author of the report
- Tianna Johnson, parent, whose story is featured in the report