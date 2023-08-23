© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing RMAPI's new Unity Agenda

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
Aqua Porter on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Aqua Porter on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

A local anti-poverty organization is adopting a new approach. After nine years of work, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative is changing its strategy from looking strictly at poverty reduction to exploring long-term opportunities for residents to achieve upward mobility. The new Unity Agenda is focused on changing systems and shifting power in the community.

What does that look like for community members? And how will it be achieved? Our guests discuss it:

  • Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI)
  • Corinda Reaves, chair of RMAPI’s Steering Committee, and chief customer and community experience officer at RTS
  • Thomas Gant, member of RMAPI’s Community Advisory Council, and member of the board of directors for the Center for Community Alternatives
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack