Discussing RMAPI's new Unity Agenda
A local anti-poverty organization is adopting a new approach. After nine years of work, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative is changing its strategy from looking strictly at poverty reduction to exploring long-term opportunities for residents to achieve upward mobility. The new Unity Agenda is focused on changing systems and shifting power in the community.
What does that look like for community members? And how will it be achieved? Our guests discuss it:
- Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI)
- Corinda Reaves, chair of RMAPI’s Steering Committee, and chief customer and community experience officer at RTS
- Thomas Gant, member of RMAPI’s Community Advisory Council, and member of the board of directors for the Center for Community Alternatives