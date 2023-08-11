© 2023 WXXI News
Russ Dimino on his book, “Spilling My Guts: A Crohn's Chronicle”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
Russ Dimino on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Russ Dimino on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Crohn's disease can be devastating, and people who have Crohn's often suffer silently. They don't want to talk about the symptoms, the pain, the fear that they could be in intestinal distress at any moment.

Russ Dimino is putting his own battle with Crohn's out there for everyone to see -- and read. His new book is called “Spilling My Guts: A Crohn's Chronicle.” He takes readers through the worst moments; the treatment efforts; his desperation; and ultimately, his hope for a better quality of life.

Our guest:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

