© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing CITY Magazine's August 2023 issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
(foreground) Abby Quatro, (background) Leah Stacy and Jake Walsh on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Abby Quatro, (background) Leah Stacy and Jake Walsh on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The August issue of CITY Magazine has hit newsstands. We talk through this month’s edition, including the latest in the local art, music, culinary, and spirits scenes. Plus, we meet the Rochester Ten – a cohort of local people making art and making a difference in Rochester.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack