Discussing CITY Magazine's August 2023 issue
The August issue of CITY Magazine has hit newsstands. We talk through this month’s edition, including the latest in the local art, music, culinary, and spirits scenes. Plus, we meet the Rochester Ten – a cohort of local people making art and making a difference in Rochester.
Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Brittany Reid, one of the 2023 “Rochester Ten,” visual artist, content manager, creative consultant, and freelance writer
- Abby Quatro, photographer for “Speaking with the Chef”
- Taylor Wilde, chef and co-owner of Wildflour
- John Urlaub, founder of Rohrbach Brewery
- Colleen Hardy, co-founder and co-owner of Living Roots Wine & Co.