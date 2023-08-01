The life and legacy of nonviolence activist Arun Gandhi

Arun Gandhi, the grandson of nonviolence leader Mahatma Gandhi, died in May.

Co-founder of the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence, Arun Gandhi spent many years living in Rochester and sharing nonviolent tools and dialogue with people across the community and around the world. He was a journalist, author, and a racial justice advocate.

This hour, we’re joined by the co-directors of the Gandhi Institute to discuss his life and legacy, and what nonviolence work looks like in today’s world. Our guests:

