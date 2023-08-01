© 2023 WXXI News
The life and legacy of nonviolence activist Arun Gandhi

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
Erin Thompson and Gwen Olton on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Erin Thompson and Gwen Olton on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Arun Gandhi, the grandson of nonviolence leader Mahatma Gandhi, died in May.

Co-founder of the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence, Arun Gandhi spent many years living in Rochester and sharing nonviolent tools and dialogue with people across the community and around the world. He was a journalist, author, and a racial justice advocate.

This hour, we’re joined by the co-directors of the Gandhi Institute to discuss his life and legacy, and what nonviolence work looks like in today’s world. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
