Local nurses on the current nursing shortage and how it affects patients and the healthcare system
Research shows about 800,000 American nurses say they plan to leave the profession by 2027. What does that mean for patients and for the future of the profession?
The University of Rochester is expanding one of its nursing education programs in an effort to address the shortage. We talk to the team behind that initiative and with nurses in the field about the current state of the healthcare system. Our guests:
- Lisa Kitko, PhD., RN, FAHA, FAAN, dean of the University of Rochester School of Nursing, and vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Karen G. Keady, Ph.D., RN, NEA-BC, vice president and chief nursing executive at URMC, and assistant dean of clinical practice at the University of Rochester School of Nursing
- Laura-Ann Fierro, RN, recent alumni of the Accelerated Bachelor’s in Nursing program, and nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital
- Ashley Schmitte, RN, BSN, OCN, radiation oncology nurse at Wilmot Cancer Center, member of the strategic nursing wellness committee, and Clinical Nurse Leader student at UR Nursing