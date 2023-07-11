© 2023 WXXI News
Advocates on the state of housing and housing legislation in New York

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT
Local housing advocates are criticizing Governor Hochul and New York lawmakers for not passing any major housing legislation this session. The advocates join us to discuss the state of housing and their ideas for where to go next.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
