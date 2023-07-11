Advocates on the state of housing and housing legislation in New York
Local housing advocates are criticizing Governor Hochul and New York lawmakers for not passing any major housing legislation this session. The advocates join us to discuss the state of housing and their ideas for where to go next.
Our guests:
- Ritti Singh, communications organizer for Housing Justice for All
- Kim Smith, member of Rochester City Council, and political director for VOCAL-NY
- Lisle Coleman, tenant organizer with the City-Wide Tenant Union