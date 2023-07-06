© 2023 WXXI News
Mustafa Darwan, "the Evan Dawson of Afghanistan," on his remarkable story

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
Mustafa Darwan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 6, 2023

Mustafa Darwan says back in his native country, he was the “Evan Dawson of Afghanistan.”

Darwan was a talk show host on Radio Azadi, the Afghan branch of the U.S. government's Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. When his life was threatened by the Taliban, he began the arduous process of obtaining a Special Immigrant Visa to immigrate to the U.S. After years of navigating challenges as he started a new life in Rochester, Darwan is now the proud owner of Breaddough Hot&Fresh, a bakery in Henrietta.

This hour, we’re joined by Darwan to hear his remarkable story. Our guest:

  • Mustafa Darwan, journalist and owner of Breaddough Hot&Fresh
