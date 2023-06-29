Discussing how the Canadian wildfires are impacting air quality in parts of the U.S.
Will we have to get used to the wildfire smoke? It has returned this week to disrupt some summer events and plans. But the bigger picture is one that includes climate change and serious risks to human health.
We talk about this strange new reality with our guests:
- Steve Georas, M.D., professor of pulmonary diseases and critical care at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- James Wesley, retired chemist with the Monroe County Crime Lab
- Reagan Smith, youth climate activist, and rising senior at Brighton High School