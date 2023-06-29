© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Discussing how the Canadian wildfires are impacting air quality in parts of the U.S.

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 29, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
(foreground) James Wesley, and (background) Reagan Smith and Steve Georas on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 29, 2023

Will we have to get used to the wildfire smoke? It has returned this week to disrupt some summer events and plans. But the bigger picture is one that includes climate change and serious risks to human health.

We talk about this strange new reality with our guests:

  • Steve Georas, M.D., professor of pulmonary diseases and critical care at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • James Wesley, retired chemist with the Monroe County Crime Lab
  • Reagan Smith, youth climate activist, and rising senior at Brighton High School
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
